The Curse: Season One Viewer Votes

The Curse: Season One

The Curse TV show on Showtime

An alleged curse doesn’t make things easy for a pair of newlyweds in the first season of The Curse TV show on Showtime. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Curse is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Curse here.

A Showtime satirical dark comedy-drama series, The Curse TV show stars Emma Stone and series creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Guest stars include Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. In the story, newlyweds Whitney and Asher Siegel (Stone and Fielder) are struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. Their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie (Safdie), sees an opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couples find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones – all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Curse TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Curse should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime?

Canceled and renewed TV show
