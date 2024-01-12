The Good Doctor: Season Seven; ABC Medical Drama to End with 2023-24

Shaun Murphy will soon be leaving the hospital. ABC has announced that the upcoming seventh season will end The Good Doctor.

A medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Paige Spara. Recurring players include Savannah Welch, Brandon Larracuente, and Giacomo Baessato. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgeon at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), Dr. Jordan Allen (Henderson), Dr. Asher Wolke (Galvin), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s recent bride and the head of the hospital’s IT department.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the sixth season of The Good Doctor averaged a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.34 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership.

The network has aired 116 episodes thus far. Due to delays caused by the industry strikes, how many episodes will be in the final season of episodes is unclear. Season seven of The Good Doctor debuts on February 20th.

Hill Harper, who has played Dr. Marcus Andrews since the start of the series, will be absent from the final season. At the end of season six, Marcus resigned when the board questioned some of his decisions while entering into a relationship with Nurse Dalisay Villanueva (Elfina Luk). Behind the scenes, Harper left the show because he’s running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The doctors will see you now 🩺 #TheGoodDoctor premieres on a new night, Tuesday! Tune in February 20 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/X4ZsIcMNy6 — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) November 16, 2023

