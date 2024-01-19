The Good Doctor: Kayla Cromer and Wavvy Jones Join Final Season of ABC Medical Drama

The Good Doctor has added two more to its seventh and final season cast. Kayla Cromer and Wavyy Jonez have been added to the cast. ABC announced that the upcoming season would end the series earlier this month.

Starring Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Paige Spara. Recurring players include Savannah Welch, Brandon Larracuente, and Giacomo Baessato, the series follows Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant and surgeon at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, and the staff that work around him.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the additions will play in the medical drama:

“Cromer will recur as Charlene ‘Charlie’ Lukaitis, a third-year medical student who’s excited both for this rotation and the chance to work with her hero, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). Like Shaun, she has Autism Spectrum Disorder, and she has idolized him since she first saw the viral video of him saving a boy’s life at the San Jose airport. Empowered and energetic, her passion for surgery may only be matched by her love for Taylor Swift. Jonez will play Dominick ‘Dom’ Hubank, another third-year med student who is hoping this surgical rotation is just a box to check on his way to become the family doctor in his underserved community. But this former football player learns he isn’t as tough as he appears when he faints at the sight of blood. Too big to fail, Dom must overcome his newly discovered hemophobia, and will need his peer and friend Charlie to do so.”

The Good Doctor returns on February 20th.

