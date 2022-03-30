The Good Doctor: Season Six; ABC Renews Medical Drama Series for 2022-23 TV Season

ABC is making a 2022-23 appointment with Shaun Murphy. The alphabet network has renewed The Good Doctor for a sixth season. The fifth season is currently airing on Monday nights.

A medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, Osvaldo Benavides, and Paige Spara. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma (Benavides), Dr. Jordan Allen (Henderson), Dr. Asher Wolke (Galvin), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s fiancée and the head of the hospital’s IT department.

Airing on Monday nights, the fifth season of The Good Doctor averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.78 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the series frequently doubles its traditional ratings and is averaging a 0.87 demo with 7.17 million. That’s a gain of 110% and 90%, respectively.

Here’s ABC’s announcement about the sixth season renewal:

Drop a 🩺 in the comments if you’re as excited as we are! #TheGoodDoctor is coming back for Season 6 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/nmWwOo2XSn — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) March 30, 2022

