The Rookie: Season Five; ABC Renews Nathan Fillion TV Series for 2022-23

John and his fellow officers will stay on the beat for the 2022-23 television season. The Rookie has been renewed by ABC for a fifth season. The fourth season is currently airing on Sundays and there are six episodes left.

A police drama series, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Jenna Dewan. As the story begins, John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookie Lucy Chen (O’Neil).

Airing on Sunday nights, the fourth season of The Rookie averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.97 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the series frequently more than doubles its traditional ratings and is averaging a 0.75 demo with 6.28 million. That’s a gain of 116% and 111%, respectively.

Here’s the fifth season renewal announcement via Twitter:

This news = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TheRookie is officially returning for season 5️⃣ on ABC! pic.twitter.com/duRJ8XAZ39 — The Rookie (@therookie) March 30, 2022

