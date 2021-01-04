The Rookie: Season Three Ratings



The Castle series ran for eight seasons and performed very well for ABC in the ratings. Nathan Fillion’s current series, The Rookie, isn’t a big hit but has already had a longer run than most shows. Will it outlast Castle? Will The Rookie be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A police drama series, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. The series follows the experiences of John Nolan (Fillion), a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), training officers Angela Lopez (Diaz) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookies Jackson West (Makin Jr.) and Lucy Chen (O’Neil). As season three begins, John nears the end of his training and must come to terms with the choices he made in pursuit of the truth.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of The Rookie on ABC averaged a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.32 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

