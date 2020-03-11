Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. The series follows the experiences of John Nolan (Fillion), a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), training officers Angela Lopez (Diaz) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookies Jackson West (Makin Jr.) and Lucy Chen (O’Neil). As season two begins, John is six months into his career as a cop and is put to the test by new challenges, romantic relationships, and potentially deadly situations.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Rookie is averaging a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.93 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 17% and 6%, respectively. Find out how The Rookie stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, The Rookie has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Rookie for season three? Though the ratings aren’t very good, I suspect they are good enough for an ABC renewal. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Rookie cancellation or renewal news.



