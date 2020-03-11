Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the ABC television network, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. The series follows the experiences of John Nolan (Fillion), a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania. He owns a construction company but decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy and becomes the oldest rookie on the force. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), training officers Angela Lopez (Diaz) and Tim Bradford (Winter), and fellow rookies Jackson West (Makin Jr.) and Lucy Chen (O’Neil). As season two begins, John is six months into his career as a cop and is put to the test by new challenges, romantic relationships, and potentially deadly situations.
Season Two Ratings
The second season of The Rookie is averaging a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.93 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 17% and 6%, respectively. Find out how The Rookie stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will ABC cancel or renew The Rookie for season three? Though the ratings aren’t very good, I suspect they are good enough for an ABC renewal. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Rookie cancellation or renewal news.
Love and adore The Rookie. I look forward to it all week. Please don’t cancel it, ABC!
Please don’t cancel the Rookie!! Its one of the best shows on ! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE
I love this show!!!
Please renew theRookie for season 3
We love the rookie and do t want it to be cancelled.
I don’t have cable so I watch the rookie on Hulu and it is by far my favorite show since castle by far the best show out there right now so I 100% hope there’s a season 3-maybe even more a lot of people don’t use cable anymore a lot of people use Hulu and other streaming apps now a days so just because the views are low on cable doesn’t mean they are in the other platforms.
It should be! Very true to life. Encourage renewal highly.
For me, it is the Best of best! The characters keep developing and the story line keeps me glued to my seat! Please please please bring on season 3!
We love this show Many in Florida Please dont cancel it Its Excellent
We really hope there will be a third season of the rookie….I mean really! We were left with a big cliff hanger. It’s one of the best shows on!!!!
I love this show. It’s so exciting and great story lines. I hope the show is renewed.
AGREED.. Love watching The Rookie. Great Show. PLEASE do NOT Cancel!!!!!
Not many GREAT Shows on now days that We Can Watch with Children In the House other than a FEW Cartoons. Please Keep The Rookie ON We All Love this Show Even My 12 yr old Granddaughter!
It better keep going thier is a lack of good moral shows on today. The rookie has it all love ,hope ,joy ,new beginning ,that show hope , old flames, without all the gratuitous sex violence and drugs. This is what we need.
I hope the Rookie is renewed. It’s an excellent show and easily one of my favorites.
I love the show, was kind of anticipating Season 3 starting right after Lucy’s rescue since we had to wait so long for the finale. That would have been good!