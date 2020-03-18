Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, the Mixed-ish TV show stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Gary Cole, and Tracee Ellis Ross (narrator). It centers around Rainbow “Bow” Johnson (Ross) recounting her experiences of growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s. Bow’s parents, Paul (Gosselaar) and Alicia (Sumpter), decided to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs so that they could better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new lives in a more typical community, young Bow (Himmel) and her siblings, Santamonica (Harris) and Johan (Childress), navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Mixed-ish is averaging a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.00 million viewers. Find out how Mixed-ish stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 18, 2020, Mixed-ish has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Mixed-ish for season two? The ratings are okay and this series is tied into Black-ish, which has been a good performer for ABC. I suspect that it will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mixed-ish cancellation or renewal news.



