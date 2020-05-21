Mixed-ish: Season Two; Black-ish Prequel Series Renewed for 2020-21 on ABC

ABC is staying in the suburbs for the 2020-21 broadcast season. The network just announced they’ve renewed Mixed-ish for a second year.

A prequel to Black-ish, the sitcom sees Rainbow “Bow” Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) recount her experience of growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s, and the dilemmas they faced to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. The cast also includes Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Gary Cole.

Ratings have been mixed for Mixed-ish since the show debuted in September 2019. Season one averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.00 million viewers.

Compared to other current scripted ABC TV shows, Mixed-ish is a middle-of-the-road performer in the traditional ratings.

Today, ABC also renewed the Black-ish sitcom for a seventh season.

What do you think? Have you seen the Mixed-ish TV show? Will you watch season two of this series on ABC?