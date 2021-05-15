Network: ABC

Episodes: 36 (half-hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: September 24, 2019 — May 18, 2021

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Gary Cole.

TV show description:

A prequel to the Black-ish TV series, the Mixed-ish sitcom is loosely based on the life of co-creator Kenya Barris’ wife.

As an adult, Rainbow “Bow” Johnson (Ross) recounts her experience of growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s, and the dilemmas they faced to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves.

Bow’s parents, Paul (Gosselaar) and Alicia (Sumpter), have decided to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs so that they can better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new lives in a more typical community, young Bow (Himmel) and her siblings, Santamonica (Harris) and Johan (Childress), navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white.

This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

Series Finale:

Episode #36 — Forever Young

In 2021, Adult Rainbow, Johan and Santamonica recall very different accounts of what happened the summer that they all got their new bicycles. In the ’80s, an overprotective Alicia’s worst fear comes true when one of the kids goes off on their own with their bike and gets lost. Meanwhile, Harrison catches Denise spending extra time in the office to get overtime and puts her to work.

First aired: May 18, 2021.

