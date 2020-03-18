Mixed-ish: Season One Ratings

The Black-ish series has done very well in the ratings for ABC. Now, the network has introduced a prequel comedy series called Mixed-ish. Will it also be a success? Will Mixed-ish be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Mixed-ish TV show stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Gary Cole, and Tracee Ellis Ross (narrator). It centers around Rainbow “Bow” Johnson (Ross) recounting her experience of growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s. Bow’s parents, Paul (Gosselaar) and Alicia (Sumpter), decided to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs so that they could better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new lives in a more typical community, young Bow (Himmel) and her siblings, Santamonica (Harris) and Johan (Childress), navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

