Black-ish: Season Six Ratings



In less than two years, Black-ish has inspired two new TV series — a spin-off (Grown-ish on Freeform) and a prequel (Mixed-ish on ABC). Black-ish’s ratings have been decling each year so, could these newer shows help draw more viewers to the original series or, draw them away? Will Black-ish be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

An ABC sitcom, Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, and Jeff Meacham. Wealthy ad executive Dre Johnson (Anderson) and his wife, anesthesiologist Rainbow (Ross), want to give their children the best of life, as well as a strong foundation for a bright future. They’re determined that those will include a strong sense of cultural identity and respect for their past. That’s not always easy in a rapidly changing world..

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The fifth season of Black-ish on ABC averaged a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.29 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Black-ish TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?