What topics will the Johnson family take on in the seventh season of the Black-ish TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Black-ish is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Black-ish here.

An ABC family comedy series, Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, and Jeff Meacham. Wealthy ad executive Dre Johnson (Anderson) and his wife, anesthesiologist Rainbow (Ross), want to give their children the best of life, as well as a strong foundation for a bright future. They’re determined that those will include a strong sense of cultural identity and respect for their past. That’s not always easy in a rapidly changing world. In the seventh season, the sitcom continues to look at current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Black-ish TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Black-ish should be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.