Black-ish: Season Seven Ratings

Last season, ABC cleaned house and cancelled three of its newer comedy series — Bless This Mess, Schooled, and Single Parents. The network needs to establish new shows but, in the age of COVID-19, that may be a problem. Could this end up being good news for older shows like Black-ish? Will the series be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, and Jeff Meacham. Wealthy ad executive Dre Johnson (Anderson) and his wife, anesthesiologist Rainbow (Ross), want to give their children the best of life, as well as a strong foundation for a bright future. They’re determined that those will include a strong sense of cultural identity and respect for their past. That’s not always easy in a rapidly changing world. In the seventh season, the sitcom continues to look at current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season six of Black-ish on ABC averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.63 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

