Airing on the ABC television network, the Mixed-ish TV show stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Gary Cole, and Tracee Ellis Ross (narrator). In this prequel spin-off series, Rainbow “Bow” Johnson (Ross) from Black-ish recounts her experiences of growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s. Bow’s parents, Paul (Gosselaar) and Alicia (Sumpter), decided to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs so that they could better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new lives in a more typical community, young Bow (Himmel) and her siblings, Santamonica (Harris) and Johan (Childress), navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Mixed-ish averages a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.66 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. Find out how Mixed-ish stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 28, 2021, Mixed-ish has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Mixed-ish for season three? The network has been having a tough time establishing new comedies and, though the ratings for this one could be better, it is connected to two other shows — Black-ish (ABC) and Grown-ish (Freeform). I think that will be enough to land Mixed-ish a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mixed-ish cancellation or renewal news.



