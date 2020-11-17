Bull: Season Five Ratings

Doctor Jason Bull has a talent for picking a jury and winning big cases but the Bull TV series hasn’t been a big winner when it comes to the ratings. How will this CBS legal drama perform this time around? Will Bull be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

Bull stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. The show follows Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) who is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes quick-witted lawyer Benny Colón (Rodriguez), neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights, three Ph.D.’s, and top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor. In season five, Bull finds it harder than ever to navigate his personal life, as he balances fatherhood and his renewed relationship with his ex-wife, Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Martinez).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of Bull on CBS averaged a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.35 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Bull TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?