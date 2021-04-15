Bull: Season Six Renewal Announced by CBS for 2021-22

Doctor Jason Bull and his team are headed back to court in the 2021-22 network television season. CBS has renewed the Bull TV show for a sixth season.

A legal drama series, Bull stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. The show follows Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) who is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes quick-witted lawyer Benny Colón (Rodriguez), neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights, three Ph.D.’s, and top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor. In season five, Bull finds it harder than ever to navigate his personal life, as he balances fatherhood and his renewed relationship with his ex-wife, Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Martinez).

The fifth season of Bull averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.04 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season four, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. In the traditional ratings, the show ranks 18th out of this season’s 24 scripted CBS series.

Today, the network also renewed Blue Bloods (season 12), Magnum PI (season four), NCIS (season 19), and SWAT (season five). The fate of fellow Monday night drama All Rise is still up in the air.

What do these shows all have in common? They are all…RENEWED. CBS renews five of its veteran hit dramas for next season! – CBS original series @NCIS_CBS @BlueBloods_CBS @MagnumPICBS @BullCBS and @SWATCBS. pic.twitter.com/VmitT6bX9P — CBS (@CBS) April 15, 2021

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching the Bull TV series on CBS? Will you be tuning in for season six?