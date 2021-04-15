Blue Bloods: Season 12 Renewal for Friday Night CBS TV Series

Members of the Reagan family will continue to protect and to serve in the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the Blue Bloods TV series for a 12th year.

A police family drama, Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, and Sami Gayle with Whoopi Goldberg, Will Hochman, Eric B., Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Andrew Terraciano, and Lauren Patten in recurring roles. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that are dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, and Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney who is also a single parent to her daughter Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.

Airing on Friday nights, the 11th season of Blue Bloods averages a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.43 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership. In the traditional ratings, the show ranks 13th out of this season’s 24 scripted CBS series in the demo but is fifth in overall viewers.

Today, the network also renewed Bull (season six), Magnum PI (season four), NCIS (season 19), and SWAT (season five). It was previously announced that fellow Friday night occupant MacGyver has been cancelled and will end on April 30th.

What do these shows all have in common? They are all…RENEWED. CBS renews five of its veteran hit dramas for next season! – CBS original series @NCIS_CBS @BlueBloods_CBS @MagnumPICBS @BullCBS and @SWATCBS. pic.twitter.com/VmitT6bX9P — CBS (@CBS) April 15, 2021

