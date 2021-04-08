MacGyver: Cancelled; No Season Six for CBS Friday Night Series (Reactions)

Mac won’t be back for missions in the 2021-22 television season. The CBS network has announced that the MacGyver action-adventure series has been cancelled and won’t reach a sixth season.
Airing on Friday nights, the MacGyver TV series stars Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. A reimagining of the 1985 TV series, this show centers on Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Till), a 20-something adventurer. Mac is an operative in a secret organization within the US government called the Phoenix Foundation. There, he uses his vast scientific knowledge and an extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving to save lives. In his high-risk missions, Mac is aided by hacker Riley Davis (Mays); Mac’s best friend, prosthetics expert Wilt Bozer (Hires); Director of Operations Matty Weber (Eaton); the team’s protector, Desi Nguyen (Tran); and Russ Taylor (Cusick), a quick-witted former military operative and manipulator. Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.
The fifth season of MacGyver averages a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.80 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership.
“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers, and the entire crew,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”
In response to the announcement, Till wrote, “Where to begin? The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life. Lots of tough, lots of love. I made lifelong friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through. Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support. Lol. But this is also a love letter to my cast and crew, to those who have been with us since day 1 or day 1000, through those oppressive summer days in the Georgia heat, where the humidity envelopes you like a warm sweater to the below-freezing winter days where the worst part about it is that no one believes you when you say it gets cold in Georgia. Lol. Through all the people who said we wouldn’t make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you’ve shown me what it means to be a real cinema team. This format just doesn’t do enough justice for all that I want to say, so maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages, but thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you.”
Director Danny Davila responded this way:
A kid, some referred to me as MacGyver for the crazy stuff I would come up with. Usually with duct tape and anything I could get my hands on. To be able to design the show as an adult was a dream come true. I wi truly miss the MacGyver family and the home we made away from home.
The series finale of MacGyver airs Friday, April 30th and is titled “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal”. It’s already been filmed. The reboot wraps with 94 episodes.
What do you think? Do you enjoy the MacGyver TV series? Are you sorry to hear it won’t be been renewed for a sixth season on CBS?
I am very sorry to see Macguiver go off the air. I thoroughly enjoyed every episode. I do think it should have had a different name. The old Macguiver was all about him and the fantastic gadgets that always saver everyones life. Not so with the revamp. It was about so much more and many people in the cast that saved our lives. Not much chewing gum. Loved them both.
What is CBS doing cancelling all these shows. Are they going to a all sports channel or awards shows??? Where is the axe going to fall next/
This is almost the only “action/adventure” that I can watch with my grandkids. I liked the original, this was a credible reboot. Yep, would be good if Fox picks it up, not holding my breath!
So sorry to see MacGyver go. It has intrigue, suspense, humour, romance, and science. A show that I could watch with everyone in the family right down to grandchildren. It was a relief to get away from blood, gore and overt sexual behaviour for a change.too too bad
I like macgyver hate for it not to continue
As light-hearted entertainment goes, MacGuyver did its job very well. So I’m sad to see it go. Friday night is not a good spot for the intended age group, making the loss in viewership higher. Likely it would have retained viewership ratings on a more suitable time slot, but those seem to be filled with random reality garbage or something. Apparently studios need to learn from farmers. They know how mono-culture delivers gains on the short term, but end up with fields that barely grow anything for decades, unless they spend all those easy earnings and more to get such… Read more »
Well said
Why do they always cancel such good series. I loved the original Macgyver and I loved this one. I am 74, not a kid. These are the types of shows I love and the characters on this one are top notch. I will deeply miss it. Maybe Fox will pick it up. I am so tired of them ending every darn show I like.
Why does cbs constantly cancel the great shows…theres really nothing worth watching on cbs anymore except for magnum and blue bloods
Let’s hope they last. I lived macgyver my favorite
I hate to see MacGyver to go, but seem alot of tv show is ending series that r not renewing for next season. It a shame though. Now what the streaming and discovering business seem to be taking over.
I stopped watching when Desi Replaced Jack, so I don’t really care. But sadly, several CBS shows that used to be good have turned to crap recently.
I will never watch whatever they put in its place and will go to hwat ever channel may pick it up.