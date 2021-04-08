Duncanville: Season Three; FOX Animated Series Renewed Ahead of Season Two Premiere

Duncanville hasn’t even premiered its second season yet, but FOX is making sure it is staying around. The network has announced a renewal for a third season of the animated series. Season two will arrive on the network in May.

Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa star in the series which follows the life of a 15-year-old boy and his friends.

FOX revealed more about the renewal of Duncanville in a press release. Check that out below.

“In advance of its second season premiere, FOX has renewed the animated hit comedy DUNCANVILLE, for a third season. From Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully, DUNCANVILLE follows a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends. “Watching Amy bring her incredible talent to DUNCANVILLE both on and off the screen these past two seasons has been an amazing experience,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “DUNCANVILLE’s entire cast and crew, led by two of television’s best showrunners in Mike and Julie, continue to deliver a show that represents everything fans expect from our animated series; and I’m looking forward to another season of DUNCANVILLE to relive my teen years, thanks to one of the most irreverent comedies on the air.” The Season Two premiere of DUNCANVILLE returns with a special two-episode debut on Sunday, May 23 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT), after which the series moves into its Monday time period, following the debut of the all-new animated comedy HOUSEBROKEN, on May 31 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). In the series, DUNCAN (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls… but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, ANNIE, and Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, JACK. The series also features the voices of Emmy Award nominee Riki Lindhome as Duncan’s 12-year-old sister KIMBERLY; Emmy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Rashida Jones as MIA, Duncan’s on-again, off-again crush; Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Wiz Khalifa as MR. MITCH, the universally loved teacher/guidance counselor, occasional gym coach and school nurse; Joy Osmanski who voices JING, Duncan’s six-year-old sister; and Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry as his friends BEX, YANGZI and WOLF, respectively. The adventures continue in the Season Two premiere of DUNCANVILLE when the Harris family takes its first vacation. The episode features “Parks and Recreation” stars Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman making guest voice appearances. Other storylines in the new season include Duncan saying the one thing no kid should ever say to their dad, which shifts their power dynamic; Duncan and Kimberly being sent to therapy camp; Jing and Jack starting a child birthday band together, with Annie managing them; and Duncan racing stock cars. Catch up on Season One on FOXNOW and Hulu.”

What do you think? Are you planning to watch season two of Duncanville next month? Are you glad the series has been renewed for a third season by FOX?