FOX Orders Ancient Greek Animated Series from Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty)

A new animated comedy from Dan Harmon is coming to FOX next year. The man behind Rick and Morty is taking viewers to Ancient Greece in the new animated series. The show will follow humans, monsters, and gods as they try to run the first city without destroying it. The animated series is currently untitled.

FOX revealed more about the series order in a press release.

“FOX has formally ordered an animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece from Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) to premiere in 2022, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. Centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other, the series is an outgrowth of the direct animation deal Harmon and FOX Entertainment unveiled last year. Wholly owned and financed by FOX Entertainment and to be produced by FOX’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, the project also is the first series to move forward under FOX’s broadcast direct model. “Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” said Thorn. “This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build FOX Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property.” Harmon is the creator and executive producer of the long-running comedy series Community, garnering multiple Emmy Award nominations, Critics Choice Awards and more accolades. He is also the co-creator and executive producer of Rick & Morty, which won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program in 2018 and 2020. In 2015, Harmon executive-produced the Academy Award-nominated animated feature film “Anomalisa.” Voice casting for the program is currently underway and will be announced in the coming months.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Harmon’s comedies? Will you watch the new animated series when it arrives next year?