Krapopolis: Season Four Renewal Announced by FOX and Dan Harmon at Comic-Con

Krapopolis is not going anywhere anytime soon. Per Variety, FOX and series creator Dan Harmon announced that the animated comedy has been renewed for a fourth season at Comic-Con: International in San Diego on Thursday. This news comes after the series received its first Emmy nomination for Hannah Waddingham in the outstanding voice-over category.

Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell star in the animated series set in ancient times and it follows a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities.

Fox TV network president Michael Thorn said the following about the fourth season renewal:

“For all our ‘Krap’-devotees, there was no better place to decree another season of ‘Krapopolis than the annual San Diego Comic-Con fan fest and no one better to deliver the proclamation than our brilliant creator and executive producer, Dan Harmon. Dan and his team have created something special with this series, and now that Season Four is etched in stone, we’ll be keeping those once-in-a-millennia laughs rolling on Fox Animation Domination.”

The Krapopolis series returns for a second season on September 29th. FOX renewed the series through its third season ahead of its launch.

What do you think? Have you checked out this FOX animated series? Are you happy to hear about the series’ renewal?