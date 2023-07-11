Krapopolis, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers: FOX Sets Fall 2023 Premiere Dates

FOX has set the return date for its Animation Domination lineup along with the premiere of Krapopolis. Fans of FOX’s animation lineup, which includes The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, will see it return with new addition Krapopolis on October 1st. The new series will arrive a week earlier on September 24th.

Starring Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell, the series is set in ancient times and follows a dysfunctional family trying to run the world’s first cities. The series has already been renewed through season three.

FOX revealed more about the premiere of this series and the return of its animated lineup in a press release.

“Krapopolis, the all-new animated comedy from Emmy Award-winner, creator and executive producer Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) will make its series debut on FOX with a special two-episode preview event on Sunday, September 24, immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00PM ET/5:00-6:00PM PT, live to all time zones). The iconic “FOX Animation Domination” block premieres Sunday, Oct. 1, with all-new seasons of The Simpsons (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), Krapopolis (time-period premiere 8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), Bob’s Burgers (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Family Guy (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. The series features the voices of Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel). The series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.” In the series, Ayoade voices “Tyrannis,” the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the self-involved, narcissistic King of Krapopolis trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays “Deliria,” Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Deliria is as petty as she is powerful, and only seems interested in defending civilization if it means she’ll get more worshipers out of it than her frenemies up on Mt. Olympus. Berry is “Shlub,” Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He’s the self-described life of the orgy. A true pleasure seeker who thinks that everyone should just chill out and, if they need him for anything, he’ll be down at the bar. Murphy voices “Stupendous,” Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays “Hippocampus,” Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking. Krapopolis is owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is Creator and Executive Producer. Steve Levy is Executive Producer. Jordan Young is Executive Producer and Showrunner (Season One). Alex Rubens is Executive Producer and Showrunner (Seasons Two & Three). Krapopolis is FOX’s first wholly owned animated series. Propelled by early fan response, the series earned early renewals for a second and third season last year.”

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new animated series on FOX in September? Are you excited about the return of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers?