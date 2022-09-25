20/20: Season 45 Ratings (2022-23)

This long-running news series has become a fixture of ABC’s Friday night schedule and is one of the longest-running primetime shows of all time. Could 20/20 possibly be cancelled, or is it sure to be renewed for a 46th season? Stay tuned.

A primetime newsmagazine series, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Amy Robach. Correspondents include Juju Chang, John Quiñones, Deborah Roberts, Brian Ross, Diane Sawyer, and Jay Schadler. Created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, the program combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 44 of 20/20 on ABC averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.14 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



