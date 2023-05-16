20/20: Season 46; ABC News Series Lands Renewal for 2023-24

A staple of the Friday night schedule isn’t going anywhere. The 20/20 series has been renewed for a 46th season by ABC.

A primetime newsmagazine series, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Amy Robach. Correspondents include Juju Chang, John Quiñones, Deborah Roberts, Brian Ross, Diane Sawyer, and Jay Schadler. Created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, the program combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.

The 45th season of 20/20 averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.79 million viewers. Compared to season 44, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up about 35% more viewers.

Due to the writers strike, ABC has filled its Fall 2023 schedule with unscripted shows and this venerable series will air in its usual Friday night timeslot.

What do you think? Do you watch the 20/20 TV series regularly? Are you glad to hear that this long-running ABC has been officially renewed for 2023-24?

