20/20: Season 45; 2022-23 Renewal for ABC News Series

A staple of the ABC schedule will return for the 2022-23 television season. The 20/20 TV show has been renewed for a 45th season by the alphabet network.

A primetime newsmagazine series, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Amy Robach. Correspondents include Juju Chang, John Quiñones, Deborah Roberts, Brian Ross, Diane Sawyer, and Jay Schadler. Created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, the program combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.

Airing on Friday nights, the 44th season of 20/20 averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.14 million viewers. Compared to season 43, that’s down by 8% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

