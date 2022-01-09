Let the World See: Season Two? Has the ABC News Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, the Let the World See TV show comes from ABC News and is a companion to the Women of the Movement drama series. The first season chronicles Mamie Till-Mobley’s fierce quest for justice that sparked the civil rights movement following her son Emmett Till’s brutal murder. The program is a deep examination of Till-Mobley’s fight to bring her son’s body home to Chicago and her pivotal yet heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which ultimately served as a turning point for the civil rights movement. The docu-series also traces Till-Mobley’s journey back to the Jim Crow South to face her son’s murderers in court. The program illustrates how the Till family has continued her legacy since her death in 2003.



The first season of Let the World See averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Let the World See stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of January 9, 2022, Let the World See has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Let the World See for season two? The first season of this docu-series is a companion to the Women of the Movement drama series. If Women of the Movement is renewed, to potentially dramatize another true story, I suspect Let the World See will also return. As it is now, I don’t expect either to continue beyond their respective first seasons. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Let the World See cancellation or renewal news.



