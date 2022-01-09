Menu

Let the World See: Season Two? Has the ABC News Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Let the World See TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(ABC News) Former First Lady, Mrs. Michelle Obama

The Television Vulture is watching the Let the World See TV show on ABCHas the Let the World See TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Let the World See, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Let the World See TV show comes from ABC News and is a companion to the Women of the Movement drama series. The first season chronicles Mamie Till-Mobley’s fierce quest for justice that sparked the civil rights movement following her son Emmett Till’s brutal murder. The program is a deep examination of Till-Mobley’s fight to bring her son’s body home to Chicago and her pivotal yet heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which ultimately served as a turning point for the civil rights movement. The docu-series also traces Till-Mobley’s journey back to the Jim Crow South to face her son’s murderers in court. The program illustrates how the Till family has continued her legacy since her death in 2003.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Let the World See averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Let the World See stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of January 9, 2022, Let the World See has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Let the World See for season two? The first season of this docu-series is a companion to the Women of the Movement drama series. If Women of the Movement is renewed, to potentially dramatize another true story, I suspect Let the World See will also return. As it is now, I don’t expect either to continue beyond their respective first seasons. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Let the World See cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope that the Let the World See TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?




