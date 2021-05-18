Menu

20/20: Season 44; ABC News Series Renewed for 2021-22

by Trevor Kimball,

20/20 TV show on ABC: season 44 renewal

The news stories will keep coming during the 2020-21 broadcast season. ABC has renewed the 20/20 TV program for a 44th season.

A primetime news magazine series, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Amy Robach. Correspondents include Juju Chang, John Quiñones, Deborah Roberts, Brian Ross, Diane Sawyer, and Jay Schadler. Created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, the program combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity

Airing primarily on Friday nights, the 43rd season of 20/20 averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.12 million viewers. Compared to season 42, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership.

What do you think? Do you like watching the 20/20 TV series on ABC? Do you plan to watch season 44?




