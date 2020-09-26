20/20: Season 43 Ratings

Last season, ABC’s 20/20 news program dropped slightly in the ratings but the series had much smaller declines than most other shows on television. After so many years, it’s hard to imagine that 20/20 will be cancelled anytime soon but, the network could certainly change things up to try to attract more viewers. Will the series be renewed “as is” for season 44? Stay tuned.

A primetime news magazine series, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Amy Robach. Correspondents include Juju Chang, John Quiñones, Deborah Roberts, Brian Ross, Diane Sawyer, and Jay Schadler. Created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, the program combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 42 of 20/20 on ABC averaged a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.34 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

