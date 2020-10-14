The Bachelorette: Season 16 Ratings



Though there’s an ongoing pandemic, ABC still found a way to film a new season of The Bachelorette. The long-running series is part of the network’s growing number of Bachelor-related series and they all perform well for the network. It seems unlikely that The Bachelorette will be cancelled and is all but guaranteed to be renewed for season 17. But, this is the first season to air as part of a fall season. Could The Bachelorette become a staple of the fall schedule if the ratings are good enough? Stay tuned.

A “reality” dating competition, season 16 of The Bachelorette follows Clare Crawley — an alumna of the 18th season of The Bachelor, featuring pro soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis. Now it’s time for Claire, with a new sense of resolve and self-worth, to give out the roses, to find her soul mate from a group of 31 bachelors. They’ll pull out all the stops to vie for her heart. Chris Harrison returns as the host of what may be the most shocking season of the franchise yet.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

For comparisons: Season 15 of The Bachelorette on ABC averaged a 1.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.77 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

