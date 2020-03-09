Are Claire and Jamie running out of time in the fifth season of the Outlander TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Outlander is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Outlander here.
A Starz historical time travel drama, Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, with Duncan Lacroix, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, Ed Speleers, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Colin McFarlane, Kyle Rees, Tim Downie, Caitlin O’Ryan, Billy Boyd, Jon Tarcy, Michael Xavier, Paul Gorman, Alistair Findlay, Bronwyn James, Chris Larkin, Ned Dennehy, Anna Burnett, and Chris Donald. The story follows time-traveling 20th Century doctor Claire Fraser (Balfe) and her 18th Century Scots Highlander husband, Jamie Fraser (Heughan). In season five, the Frasers are fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection. With her family together, at last, Claire must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.
Are you glad that Outlander has been renewed for a sixth season on Starz?
These ratings are unfair and incorrect! They don’t take into account all streAming, multiple viewings, etc. this is based on Sunday night, STARz Viewing. Most of us watch it starting on Saturday night and we watch it multiple times.
Last year it wasn’t offered on Prime and other streaming. So you are comparing apples and oranges…very unfair for the crew and cast…MISLEADING. Don’t dare cancel this show…best thing on TV!
The fact that Claire is going to train Marsali is awesome! Marsali is one my favorite characters! There was so much gore. Stephen Bonnett cutting someone’s eyes out to hide his crimes and to scare people was so gory!
I absolutely love this show. The romance between Jamie and Claire seems so true and real! I have watched seasons 1-4 3 times through now as I was waiting for season 5. I’ll probably do it again. Lol. This show makes me want to go to Scotland! I do miss them being in Scotland now that they are in the new world. I hope they go back. I haven’t read the books but I don’t want to. I don’t want to spoil any of it! Can’t wait til Sunday to watch next episode!
Love love love love love. This show. I started binge watching it. Months ago and continue to watch some of my favorite episodes everyday. Season 5 episode 1 was good. The beginning was a little slow with the wedding, but it was beautiful. . But Jamie and his Kilt was amazing and his speech would have made anyone fight with him. I hope the show goes on for many more seasons. Since there are nine books total so far.
Best show on TV
I absolutely adore everything about this show! I just finished watching the 3 seasons that are available on Netflix and loved every minute of each episode. In need of more, I was delighted to see that there is, in fact, more.
I enjoyed reading the Out Lander Books and now I so much enjoy watching the series! I sure hope it goes into season 6,7 and beyond, it keeps getting better with each season! I would really like meeting some of the cast members. After reading the books I always thought it would make a great series of shows, so thank you so much for keeping this show going! Good Luck with everything and keep those shows going!
Fantastic show, I just love it!