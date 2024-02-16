So Help Me Todd: Season Two Ratings

Last season, CBS introduced just four new scripted series, and the network cancelled half of them. Interestingly, So Help Me Todd ranked 15th out of 18 scripted shows but was still renewed for a second season. If the show’s viewership doesn’t improve, will the series be lucky this time around? Will So Help Me Todd be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A legal dramedy series, the So Help Me Todd TV show stars Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo. In season two, Heather Morris recurs, and Lisa Rinna and Sandra Bernhard guest. In the story, Margaret Wright (Harden) is a razor-sharp and successful attorney who is reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage. Her son Todd (Astin) is a quick-thinking former private detective who’s fallen on hard times after his “flexible interpretation of the law” got his license revoked. Though Margaret’s high standards and strict adherence to the law are at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy and seat-of-his-pants methods, she asks him to join her firm as the in-house investigator. Working together as a mother and son team is a big first step toward mending their fragile and dysfunctional relationship. In season two, having now regained his license, Todd decides to open his own private investigation business.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/16 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of So Help Me Todd on CBS averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.61 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



