So Help Me Todd: Season Two Renewal; CBS Drama Series Returning for 2023-24

Margaret and Todd will keep working out their issues during the 2023-24 television season. CBS has renewed So Help Me Todd for a second year. The first season airs on Thursday nights and tonight marks the 12th episode.

A legal drama series, the So Help Me Todd TV show stars Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo. In the story, Margaret Wright (Harden) is a razor-sharp and successful attorney who is reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage. Her son Todd (Astin) is a quick-thinking former private detective who’s fallen on hard times after his “flexible interpretation of the law” got his license revoked. Though Margaret’s high standards and strict adherence to the law are at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy and seat-of-his-pants methods, she asks him to join her firm as the in-house investigator. Mother and son working together is a big first step toward mending their fragile and dysfunctional relationship. They may even come away with a better understanding of each other at this pivotal point in their lives.

The first season of So Help Me Todd averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.53 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the drama picks up nearly 40% more viewers. When you account for 35 days of multi-platform viewing, So Help Me Todd gains 63% more viewers.

“So Help Me Todd has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “With the series’ unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it’s no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season.”

tl;dr: we’re coming back for more 🫶. Get your ducks in a row — Season 2 of #SoHelpMeTodd will be here soon… pic.twitter.com/LCjlg6Aj3z — So Help Me Todd (@SoHelpMeCBS) February 2, 2023

