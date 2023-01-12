Ghosts: Season Three Renewal; CBS Announces Comedy Series Will Return for 2023-24

The spirits will keep haunting Sam, Jay, and the CBS schedule for the 2023-24 television season. Ghosts has been renewed by the network for a third season. The second season is currently airing on Thursday nights.

A single-camera supernatural comedy series, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long. Recurring players in season two include Arthur Holden, John Hartman, Betsy Sodaro, Christian Daoust, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Ravi Patel. In the story, freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and up-and-coming chef Jay (Ambudkar) are a couple from New York City. When Sam inherits a rundown country estate in upstate New York, they throw caution to the wind and decide to convert it into a bed & breakfast. The hitch is that the estate is inhabited by numerous spirits of people who’ve died there over the years. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group and are anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B will bring to their home. Their outlook changes when, after an accident, they learn that Sam can see and hear them. In season two, Sam and Jay’s bed & breakfast is now open and the troubles of the estate’s residents are far from over.

The second season of Ghosts averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.52 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 2% in the demo and up by 12% in total viewership.

CBS reports that, with live +35-day multiplatform viewing, Ghosts attracts over 11.5 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms, and it ranks as both the top comedy series on Paramount+ and as CBS’ most-streamed program.

“This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our Ghosts even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

