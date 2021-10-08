Ghosts: Season Two? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this comedy survive or will it be a case of RIP? Has the Ghosts TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Ghosts, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long. Freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), an up-and-coming chef, are a couple from the city. They throw caution (and their money) to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. They discover the hitch is that it’s inhabited by many spirits of deceased residents. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group but, if they were anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B would create in their home, it’s nothing compared to what happens when they realize that Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Ghosts averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.52 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Ghosts stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 8, 2021, Ghosts has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Ghosts for season two? When it comes to ratings, the network has some high expectations for its comedies. CBS has six comedy slots to fill and a new show has to perform if it wants to survive. It helps that this show is co-produced by CBS Studios. We’ll have to wait and see how well Ghosts performs over the course of the season but, it had a positive start. For now, I think that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ghosts cancellation or renewal news.



