How We Roll: Season Two? Has the CBS Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the How We Roll TV show is based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood. It stars Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White, and Mason Wells with Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed, Judy Kain, Amanda Perez, and Matt McCarthy in recurring roles. In the story, Tom (Holmes) is a stoic husband and dad from the Midwest who gets laid off from his job on a car assembly line. He makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by finally following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right—the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the okay from his loving wife, Jen (Lowes); the unfaltering support of Archie (Mcbride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen (White); and the encouragement of his son, Sam (Wells).



The first season of How We Roll averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.22 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how How We Roll stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of April 1, 2022, How We Roll has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew How We Roll for season two? The network has high standards for its comedies when it comes to ratings and CBS has just six timeslots to fill. How We Roll has a good lead-in with Ghosts. It will be interesting to see if it does well enough to get renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on How We Roll cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the How We Roll TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?