Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 31, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White, and Mason Wells with Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed, Judy Kain, Amanda Perez, and Matt McCarthy in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A comedy series, the How We Roll TV show is based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood.

In the story, Tom Smallwood (Holmes) is a stoic husband and dad from the Midwest who gets laid off from his job on a car assembly line. He makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by finally following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right—the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the okay from his loving wife, Jen (Lowes); the unfaltering support of Archie (Mcbride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen (White); and the encouragement of his son, Sam (Wells).

Can Tom strike it big on the Pro Bowler circuit? We’ll have to wait and see but, for now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot and it’s 300 or bust.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

