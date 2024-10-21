Daredevil: Born Again: Marvel Studios Reveals Premiere Date for Disney+ Series

Daredevil’s return to the small screen finally has a date set. The Marvel superhero will arrive in March in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio star in the series, which has experienced several delays and had its whole story scrapped for a new one. The series will now air on the streaming service for two seasons, each with nine episodes.

Charlie Cox also took the character to the big screen with an appearance in Marvel’s Spiderman: No Way Home.

The stars announced the March 4th premiere date at New York Comic Con. Check out photos from that appearance below.

The stars of Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain, Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio, surprised fans with a special sneak peek during the #NYCC “Marvel Fanfare” panel today. Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again starts streaming March 4, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hiXGTezZOw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 19, 2024

