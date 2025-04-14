Below Deck Down Under, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Bravo Reality Series to Crossover

Bravo is getting ready for a crossover. It plans to crossover two of its popular reality shows – Below Deck Down Under and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The event was revealed by a photo (above) shared on Instagram featuring the stars of both Bravo shows.

According to Deadline, the Instagram post said:

“ALL CREW, ALL CREW… Little Girl! Below Deck Down Under Season 4 just started filming with a first-ever Real Housewives crossover charter featuring the full cast of #RHOSLC. Captain Jason has enlisted the help of some familiar faces for the upcoming season…Daisy as Chief Stew and Chef Ben!”

Mary M. Cosby, Angie Katsanevas, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Bronwyn Newport, and Britani Bateman star in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which is filming its sixth season.

The air date for the crossover episode has not been revealed.

What do you think? Do you watch these Bravo reality shows? Will you watch the crossover episode when it airs?