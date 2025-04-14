Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Pride and Prejudice: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman to Star in New Netflix Adaptation

by Regina Avalos,

Pride and Prejudice TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Amazon)

The Pride and Prejudice adaptation headed to Netflix has announced its leading cast. Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Colman will star in the six-episode series.

Dolly Alderton is behind this adaptation. She wrote the scripts for the series, which is inspired by Jane Austen’s novel of the early 19th century and tells the love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy.

Additional details and a premiere date for the Netflix series will be announced later. The cast announcement for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this latest Pride and Prejudice adaptation on Netflix?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x