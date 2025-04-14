Pride and Prejudice: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman to Star in New Netflix Adaptation

The Pride and Prejudice adaptation headed to Netflix has announced its leading cast. Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Colman will star in the six-episode series.

Dolly Alderton is behind this adaptation. She wrote the scripts for the series, which is inspired by Jane Austen’s novel of the early 19th century and tells the love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy.

Additional details and a premiere date for the Netflix series will be announced later. The cast announcement for the series is below.

