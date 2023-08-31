The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Three; Netflix Renews Legal Drama from David E. Kelley (Watch)

Mickey is headed back to court. Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season of 10 episodes. The second season was released in two parts, on July 6th and August 3rd.

A legal drama series created by David E. Kelley, The Lincoln Lawyer TV show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson with Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Lana Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, Angélica María. In the story, Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) is a criminal-defense lawyer and recovering addict. He’s also an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the city of Los Angeles. The second season is based on The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s book series. Following his recent successes, Mickey isn’t operating out of his Lincoln any longer and operates a law office downtown.

“The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly’s universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again,” said show co-showrunners/executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez.

Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series for Netflix in US and Canada, added, “We’re thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season. Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller’s world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone’s favorite lawyer. The show continues to top our global lists and it’s a testament to the work from a creative powerhouse team including Michael Connelly, David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman and our partners at A+E Studios.”

A release date for season three of The Lincoln Lawyer will be announced later. The story will be based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Gods of Guilt.

