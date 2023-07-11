The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix Showrunner on Splitting the Second Season Into Two Parts

The Lincoln Lawyer has just returned with its second season on Netflix, but fans did not receive the entire season on its release day. The drama’s second half of season two will arrive on August 3rd.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham, the series, which follows Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), is based on the books by Michael Connelly. Season two is inspired by The Fifth Witness.

Ted Humphrey spoke about the decision to break up the Netflix series into two parts and how it worked out for the creation of the season in an interview with Deadline. He said the following:

“I thought it was a good idea. I guess time will tell if that was right or not, though I don’t know why it wouldn’t be right. The first season was the first time I’ve ever done a show for Netflix, and the experience of having a show come out that skyrockets to number one was really amazing. But it’s just, like, gone in a flash. You have this great moment where everybody’s talking about you and everybody’s watching you, and then suddenly they’re on to something else. This is a way to stay in the conversation longer and give people something to look forward to. I thought it was a good idea. The good news is that before the season began, I sat down with Michael Connelly and Dailyn Rodriguez, who I run the show with, and we mapped out the season before we were officially green-lit. The way we mapped it out before we knew there was going to be a five-episode break is that we had this cliffhanger in the middle. It just kind of worked out organically. We were able to tailor that to the five-episode break without any problem.”

What do you think? Are you excited for more of The Lincoln Lawyer? Do you hope Netflix renews the series for a third season?