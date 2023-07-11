Doom Patrol: Season Four; James Gunn Confirms Final Episodes of Cancelled Max Series Will Be Released

Doom Patrol fans are waiting for the release of the series’ final episodes, and they are worried that the remaining episodes of the DC superhero series will not be released at all. The series was canceled earlier this year. That is not the case, according to James Gunn.

Starring Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Joivan Wade, Skye Roberts, and Michelle Gomez, the series follows a group of misfit superheroes. The fourth season had the group traveling into the future.

When asked about the future of Doom Patrol by a fan on social media, he said, “I can’t imagine a world where completed episodes are not going to be released.”

He later returned to confirm his early comment in another tweet. Per Deadline, he said, “As I surmised, no, Doom Patrol episodes are absolutely NOT being shelved, even though the premiere date for the next shows hasn’t yet been announced to the public.”

Wade, the man behind Cyborg, said the following about the remaining episodes:

“I would like to say it’s a great finish. It’s satisfactory for the fans, which I felt was most important. It upsets me when shows don’t get the opportunity to close the chapter, to allow the fans to feel whole and healed and like they’ve actually been a part of something that they come full circle with. I feel [like] we really got the opportunity to do that with Doom this season and give the fans what they have wanted and the payoff of everything that we have built over the last four years. It’s something everyone is going to love. The rest of the season is some of our best work. I can’t wait for everyone to see that. I will save all the other juice when we talk again.”

The premiere date for the Max series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this DC universe series? Are you sad to see Doom Patrol end?