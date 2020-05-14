Vulture Watch

Is the Doom Patrol doomed without the Chief? Has the Doom Patrol TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on DC Universe?



What’s This TV Show About?

A DC Universe sci-fi action adventure based on the DC Comics characters, Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, and Alan Tudyk. The superhero drama centers on Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Guerrero), who all gained new abilities in disfiguring accidents. This ragtag team of outcasts came together under the leadership of mad scientist Niles Caulder aka the Chief (Dalton). After he disappears, Cyborg (Wade) summons them into action for a new mission.



Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether DC Universe will cancel or renewed Doom Patrol for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Doom Patrol cancellation and renewal alerts.

7/20/19 update: The Doom Patrol TV show has been renewed for a second season on DC Universe and HBO Max.



