Doom Patrol: Is the DC Universe TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Doom Patrol TV show on DC Universe: canceled or season 2?

The Television Vulture is watching the Doom Patrol TV show on DC UniverseIs the Doom Patrol doomed without the Chief? Has the Doom Patrol TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on DC Universe? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Doom Patrol season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

DC Universe sci-fi action adventure based on the DC Comics characters, Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, and Alan Tudyk. The superhero drama centers on Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Guerrero), who all gained new abilities in disfiguring accidents. This ragtag team of outcasts came together under the leadership of mad scientist Niles Caulder aka the Chief (Dalton). After he disappears, Cyborg (Wade) summons them into action for a new mission.
 

Doom Patrol has been renewed for a second season which will debut June 25, 2020 on DC Universe and HBO Max. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether DC Universe will cancel or renewed Doom Patrol for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Doom Patrol cancellation and renewal alerts.

7/20/19 update: The Doom Patrol TV show has been renewed for a second season on DC Universe and HBO Max.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Doom Patrol TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if DC Universe had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Hyman Roth
Reader
Hyman Roth

I enjoyed it, mostly, but after the cancellation of “Swamp Thing” by the same network it’s unlikely I will invest anymore of my time in this, or any of their other series.

I did this with Facebook Watch as well, after the cancellation of Limetown. Shame to have to, but what other recourse do we have as viewers?

January 24, 2020 5:01 pm
January 24, 2020 5:01 pm
Denis Coppard
Reader
Denis Coppard

Fantastic show I haven’t laughed so hard

June 19, 2019 10:37 am
June 19, 2019 10:37 am
nimi
Reader
nimi

Expect Doom Patrol the next series to be canceled. Reportedly, the series is costly to produce and AT&T may just canceled the series, being that they have already canceled Swamp Thing. Titans may be the next series canceled, after the series is released. Neither series have been faithful to the comic book origins, so this is no great loss.

June 18, 2019 4:40 pm
June 18, 2019 4:40 pm
Huip
Reader
Huip

I don’t understand what you mean because you use the same term “series” to refer to both a string of episodes (season), as well as the entire show’s run (series)

October 20, 2019 10:26 am
October 20, 2019 10:26 am
Logan Spencer
Reader
Logan Spencer

Greatest show to come out in i can’t even tell you how long. Severely underrated considering how many people ive talked to who havent seen any episodes. Literally everyone i talk to says they haven’t even heard of it… DC just needs to promote this show more. Its so amazing and so well written. I really am praying for a season 2… But all the greatest shows get canceled:/ ill be really sad and traumatized. Really wanted to see Candlemaker get on as a villain in the show, i think thatd bring some genuine horrific moments to this comedy/action/suspense/drama. Truly… Read more »

May 10, 2019 5:42 pm
May 10, 2019 5:42 pm
Gary Johnson
Reader
Gary Johnson

This show might be one of the best new shows on TV. Hearkens back to a Buffy the Vampire Slayer style combination of weird, funny, personal, adult & action packed. People should be watching.

March 27, 2019 11:31 pm
March 27, 2019 11:31 pm
dave
Reader
dave

great show

March 28, 2019 10:56 pm
March 28, 2019 10:56 pm
