Vulture Watch
Is the Doom Patrol doomed without the Chief? Has the Doom Patrol TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on DC Universe? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Doom Patrol season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
A DC Universe sci-fi action adventure based on the DC Comics characters, Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, and Alan Tudyk. The superhero drama centers on Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Guerrero), who all gained new abilities in disfiguring accidents. This ragtag team of outcasts came together under the leadership of mad scientist Niles Caulder aka the Chief (Dalton). After he disappears, Cyborg (Wade) summons them into action for a new mission.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether DC Universe will cancel or renewed Doom Patrol for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Doom Patrol cancellation and renewal alerts.
7/20/19 update: The Doom Patrol TV show has been renewed for a second season on DC Universe and HBO Max.
Doom Patrol Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- Find more Doom Patrol TV series news or other DC Universe TV show news.
- Explore other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Doom Patrol TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if DC Universe had cancelled this TV series, instead?
I enjoyed it, mostly, but after the cancellation of “Swamp Thing” by the same network it’s unlikely I will invest anymore of my time in this, or any of their other series.
I did this with Facebook Watch as well, after the cancellation of Limetown. Shame to have to, but what other recourse do we have as viewers?
Fantastic show I haven’t laughed so hard
Expect Doom Patrol the next series to be canceled. Reportedly, the series is costly to produce and AT&T may just canceled the series, being that they have already canceled Swamp Thing. Titans may be the next series canceled, after the series is released. Neither series have been faithful to the comic book origins, so this is no great loss.
I don’t understand what you mean because you use the same term “series” to refer to both a string of episodes (season), as well as the entire show’s run (series)
Greatest show to come out in i can’t even tell you how long. Severely underrated considering how many people ive talked to who havent seen any episodes. Literally everyone i talk to says they haven’t even heard of it… DC just needs to promote this show more. Its so amazing and so well written. I really am praying for a season 2… But all the greatest shows get canceled:/ ill be really sad and traumatized. Really wanted to see Candlemaker get on as a villain in the show, i think thatd bring some genuine horrific moments to this comedy/action/suspense/drama. Truly… Read more »
This show might be one of the best new shows on TV. Hearkens back to a Buffy the Vampire Slayer style combination of weird, funny, personal, adult & action packed. People should be watching.
great show