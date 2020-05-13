Doom Patrol: Season Two Debut Date Set for HBO Max and DC Universe Series

Doom Patrol is back! HBO Max just announced the premiere date for the DC Universe TV show’s second season.

The science-fiction action adventure series follows a group of superheroes, each of whom acquired his or her special abilities after disfiguring accidents. The cast includes Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, and Alan Tudyk.

Season two of Doom Patrol is set to premiere on both HBO Max and DC Universe on June 25th.

Read more info below:

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world. Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Chris Dingess serving as executive producers. With episodes debuting simultaneously on DC UNIVERSE, the series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.”

