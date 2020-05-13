Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Doom Patrol: Season Two Debut Date Set for HBO Max and DC Universe Series

by Jessica Pena,

Doom Patrol TV show on DC Universe/HBO Max: (canceled or renewed?)

Doom Patrol is back! HBO Max just announced the premiere date for the DC Universe TV show’s second season.

The science-fiction action adventure series follows a group of superheroes, each of whom acquired his or her special abilities after disfiguring accidentsThe cast includes Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, and Alan Tudyk.

Season two of Doom Patrol is set to premiere on both HBO Max and DC Universe on June 25th.

Read more info below:

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Chris Dingess serving as executive producers. With episodes debuting simultaneously on DC UNIVERSE, the series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Doom Patrol? Will you watch season two?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
charles david haskell Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

charles david haskell
Reader
charles david haskell

I can’t wait to see what will happen in the second season. I still hope that Doom Patrol will appear in the other CW series. The Doom Patrol would be perfect in the Supergirl, DC Legend of Tomorrow, and Superman and Lois.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 13, 2020 6:59 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz