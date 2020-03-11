Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Flash: Season Six Ratings

Published:

The Flash TV show on The CW: season 6 ratings (cancel or renew for season 7?)With The CW going all-in on DC Comics superhero shows, it’s highly unlikely that The Flash will be cancelled this time around. Still, these days, it seems like no show is absolutely, positively safe. Will The Flash be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A superhero drama that’s based on characters from DC Comics, The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L. Martin. The action-adventure series centers on police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind his mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many an evil force as The Flash. In season six, Barry has thrown himself into his work following the loss of his future daughter, Team Flash members are dealing with issues of their own, and genius Dr. Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) inadvertently gives birth to a new villain named Bloodwork.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of The Flash on The CW averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.70 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like The Flash TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed The Flash TV show for a seventh season.


Canceled and renewed TV show

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
JoshcarrieAllen wittRoderick Jones Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Josh
Reader
Josh

i hope the flash well be on hulu mom just cancelled cable because we never watch that much cable and the only cable shows i would watch would be supergirl the flash and the legends of tomorrow and i hope when stargirl and superman airs i hope it well show up on hulu..

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 2, 2020 10:49 pm
carrie
Reader
carrie

Love the flash. I can watch all the seasons over and over again

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
December 29, 2019 6:09 am
Allen witt
Reader
Allen witt

I love the flash it’s got drama but it also has laughs and the actors are really good.

Vote Up10-8Vote Down Reply
November 7, 2019 10:20 pm
Roderick Jones
Reader
Roderick Jones

I am the biggest fan of superheros i love the flash awsome show.

Vote Up13-8Vote Down Reply
October 10, 2019 8:51 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz