The Flash: Season Six Ratings

With The CW going all-in on DC Comics superhero shows, it’s highly unlikely that The Flash will be cancelled this time around. Still, these days, it seems like no show is absolutely, positively safe. Will The Flash be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A superhero drama that’s based on characters from DC Comics, The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L. Martin. The action-adventure series centers on police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind his mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many an evil force as The Flash. In season six, Barry has thrown himself into his work following the loss of his future daughter, Team Flash members are dealing with issues of their own, and genius Dr. Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) inadvertently gives birth to a new villain named Bloodwork.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season five of The Flash on The CW averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.70 million viewers.

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed The Flash TV show for a seventh season.



