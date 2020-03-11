Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L. Martin. The action-adventure series centers on police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind his mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many an evil force as The Flash. In season six, Barry has thrown himself into his work following the loss of his future daughter, Team Flash members are dealing with issues of their own, and genius Dr. Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) inadvertently gives birth to a new villain named Bloodwork.





Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of The Flash is averaging a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.30 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 25% and 24%, respectively. Find out how The Flash stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S The Flash has been renewed for a seventh season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Flash for season seven? Aside from the show’s stong ratings, the CW is committed to DC Comics shows. Since Arrow is ending this season, I can’t see the network dropping another established superhero show during the same season. I’m sure that The Flash will be renewed for season seven. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Flash cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed The Flash TV show for a seventh season.



