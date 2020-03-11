Menu

The Flash: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Seven on The CW?

by Telly Vulture

The Flash TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 7?

The Television Vulture is watching the The Flash TV show on The CW. Can Barry and the rest of Team Flash handle what's to come? Has The Flash TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Flash, season seven.  
 

Airing on The CW television network, The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L. Martin. The action-adventure series centers on police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind his mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many an evil force as The Flash. In season six, Barry has thrown himself into his work following the loss of his future daughter, Team Flash members are dealing with issues of their own, and genius Dr. Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) inadvertently gives birth to a new villain named Bloodwork.

 

The sixth season of The Flash is averaging a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.30 million viewers. Compared to season five, that's down by 25% and 24%, respectively. Find out how The Flash stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
 

The Flash has been renewed for a seventh season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will The CW cancel or renew The Flash for season seven? Aside from the show's strong ratings, the CW is committed to DC Comics shows. Since Arrow is ending this season, I can't see the network dropping another established superhero show during the same season. I'm sure that The Flash will be renewed for season seven. For now, I'll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed The Flash TV show for a seventh season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that The Flash TV show has been renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Leave a Reply

Josh
Reader
Josh

i hope the flash well get renewed the series because i would hate it if season 6 were to be it's last season because you never know how long of a great show is the last i wonder who well be the villain in season 7 when season 7 of the flash starts in the fall and i hope there well be another crossover because i would love for stargirl to meet team flash team of the legend of tomorrow and the superman team…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 19, 2020 11:36 pm
Jenn Brothen
Reader
Jenn Brothen

I love the flash each season has left me on the edge of my seat the episodes are so exciting like a rollercoaster ride. When its over it's like no I want more . . I love the characters. I sure hope cysco comes back. It wouldn't be a team with out him . I cannot wait for season 7. The writers and productions producers my hats off to you. You all are amazing!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 31, 2020 11:51 pm
Claire Thrower
Reader
Claire Thrower

I LOVE The Flash!! Please DO NOT CANCEL this fantastic program. I haven't missed a single episode since it started. The characters are fascinating and so watchable. I love them all.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
January 7, 2020 5:51 pm
tony shaun
Reader
tony shaun

Please keep the flash, its such a great storyline and so many characters to build from

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
December 5, 2019 12:56 pm
Mary Thompson
Reader
Mary Thompson

I don't want them to cancel The Flash… I love that show…

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
November 28, 2019 12:06 pm
Janelle
Reader
Janelle

I don't want the flash to die please I don't want him too

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
November 8, 2019 4:45 pm
Janelle
Reader
Janelle

I hope there's is another season of the flash season 7 I don't want this show to end I'm glad Grant Gustin is the flash such a great character

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
November 8, 2019 4:44 pm
Mark
Reader
Mark

Please renew for 7 season and please not let Barry die. The Flash awesome superhero

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
October 23, 2019 3:53 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz