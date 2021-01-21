The Flash: Season Seven Premiere Delayed by Superman & Lois Debut on The CW

There’s a little bad news for fans of The Flash. The premiere for the superhero series’ seventh season has been pushed back by a week, to March 2nd. The premiere has been delayed because The CW has now planned a special 90-minute premiere for its latest Arrowverse series, Superman & Lois, followed by a half-hour special titled Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope.

Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch star as the iconic couple in the new series for The CW, which follows the pair as they deal with a brand new hurdle – parenting twin sons.

The Flash will pick up where events left off at the end of season six with Barry Allen still trying to bring back his wife from the mirror world.

The CW revealed more about the move in a press release.

“The CW Network announced today a “Super” Tuesday event on Tuesday, February 23 with the entire night dedicated to its new series SUPERMAN & LOIS. The night of heroics kicks off with an expanded 90-minute series premiere of SUPERMAN & LOIS (8:00-9:30pm ET/PT), immediately followed by a brand new special, SUPERMAN & LOIS: LEGACY OF HOPE (9:30:10:00pm ET/PT). THE FLASH season premiere will move one week later, now airing Tuesday, March 2 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), as SUPERMAN & LOIS shifts to its regularly scheduled time period (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face-to-face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Immediately following the series premiere of SUPERMAN & LOIS, The CW takes fan behind the scenes with the brand new special SUPERMAN & LOIS: LEGACY OF HOPE, with sneak peeks and interviews from the cast of the new series, plus special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel.”

