Superman & Lois: Emmanuelle Chriqui Cast as Lana Lang in CW Series

Superman & Lois has added someone else to its cast. Lana Lang will be a part of the series, and she will be played by Emmanuelle Chriqui. She is known for The Passage. Dylan Walsh joined the cast as General Lane last week.

Per Deadline, Chriqui will play “Lana Lang-Cushing, the loan officer at Smallville Bank who stayed in Smallville when others left for something bigger and brighter. Lana re-establishes her friendship with her old friend, Clark Kent, during one of the most difficult periods in her life” on The CW series.

The new superhero series will likely join the DC Universe on The CW this fall.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Superman & Lois? Are you happy that the series will bring back Lana Lang?