Ghosts: Season Four Ratings + Viewer Votes

The colorful historical characters of the Ghosts TV series may be dead, but their show certainly isn’t. The sitcom has been a big hit for CBS in the past, but nothing’s guaranteed these days, especially in the television industry. The original UK version of the series ended after 34 episodes, and the US version has already surpassed that number. Will Ghosts be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, and Devan Chandler Long. In the story, freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and up-and-coming chef Jay Arondekar (Ambudkar) are a couple from New York City. When Sam inherits a rundown country estate in upstate New York, they throw caution to the wind and decide to convert it into a bed & breakfast. The hitch is that the estate is inhabited by the spirits of an eclectic group of people who’ve died there over the years. Following an accident, Sam discovers she can see and communicate with them, and their afterlife becomes far more interesting. The departed souls include a melodramatic Viking named Thorfinn, aka “Thor” (Long); a cynical native American, Sasappis, aka “Sass” (Zaragoza); Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Jones), a Continental Army officer; Henrietta “Hetty” Woodstone (Wisocky), an uptight lady of the manor; Alberta Haynes (Pinnock), a lounge singer from the Prohibition era; a naïve hippie named Susan “Flower” Montero (Carrasco); Peter “Pete” Martino (Moriarty), an overly polite travel agent and scout leader; and Trevor Lefkowitz (Grodman), a hard-partying stockbroker.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Ghosts on CBS averaged a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.05 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 18, 2024, Ghosts has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

